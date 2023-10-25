Wright State basketball: Noel looking to help Raiders make another HL title run

FAIRBORN — Even the most devoted Wright State fans who watched the 2022 Horizon League tourney title win may have had trouble identifying the 6-foot-8 kid in street clothes in the middle of the post-game scrum.

It was Brandon Noel, who was taking the second of his two redshirt years but was allowed to travel to Indy and root for his teammates from the bench.

And no one did more in the vocal-support department than him during the 72-71 win over Northern Kentucky.

“I’ve had a lot of good memories here, but that has to be top-five for sure,” he said of winning the crown after going 2-7 to start the season.

“Storming the court with the guys on the bench and the celebration afterward — I didn’t even have a jersey on, and it’s still one of the best things I’ve ever experienced.”

What Noel would like most is to celebrate another crown as a player. And for the Raiders to reach that plateau, they’ll probably need the sophomore forward to be even more of a difference-maker inside.

He was the team’s second-leading scorer at 13.0 per game and the league’s third-leading rebounder at 8.7 last season, making him an easy pick for HL freshman of the year.

He was named preseason second-team all-league along with teammate Tanner Holden, while Trey Calvin was chosen player of the year.

The Raiders’ three picks on the two preseason teams were more than any other school.

“That’s not a big deal to us. Whoever gets the recognition is fine, as long as we’re winning,” Noel said.

“I have a team-centered mindset. I feel like that’s important for everyone to have. If I worry about myself, I might do good, but our team will struggle.”

Eighth-year coach Scott Nagy has been driving home that point since preseason practice began in late September. But one player he doesn’t worry about is Noel.

The Chillicothe High School grad shot 60.9% from the field, which was easily the best mark in the league and 19th nationally.

But while Calvin hoisted 508 shots, Noel took a modest 284. That was second on the team, but role players Tim Finke (264) and Amari Davis (256) had almost as many attempts.

“One thing about Brandon is he’s about the team,” Nagy said. “He’s not about the stats. He’s not about his numbers. He wants the team to win, and we love that about him.”

Noel was hampered in the offseason and during the team’s trip to Italy, getting mononucleosis and then suffering a bone bruise in his knee. But he’s full tilt now, and a full-tilt Noel is a load.

“He was really confident this summer, and that slowed him down. But he’s playing well now,” Nagy said.

The Raiders, though, are in the dog days of preseason camp — 30 practices over 42 days and still a couple of weeks away from the opener at Colorado State on Nov. 10. And Noel, who is in his fourth year at the school, admits the long preparation can feel like drudgery.

“I think any college player would tell you the first month and a half before games is the toughest,” he said. “You practice every day. You battle every single day. It’s the tough part, but I feel like it’s what we need.”

The Raiders have six freshmen who are trying to figure out their roles — including two who redshirted last season.

And while Holden’s transition back to the Raiders has been in the works for months, the team still needs to see how two high-scoring perimeter players will mesh on the court — especially in Nagy’s offense.

He prefers an inside-out game, putting a priority on throwing it into the post and getting to the foul line.

“Of my four summers, I’d say this is probably the quickest group I’ve seen get adjusted. I feel like a lot of that has to do with coming in during the summer and having the Italy trip,” Noel said.

“Bonding is something that helps teams come together off the floor, and it helps them on the floor, too. Spending all that time together has helped everyone get adjusted pretty quickly.”