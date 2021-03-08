Wright State basketball: Raiders earn spot in Horizon League women’s tourney title game

Angel Baker scored 29 points to lead Wright State into the championship game of the Horizon League women’s basketball tournament with a 73-62 victory over Cleveland State on Monday.
The senior guard made 13 of 25 shots and grabbed four rebounds playing in her hometown of Indianapolis in Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
Center Tyler Frierson added 10 points while freshman guard Emani Jefferson grabbed nine rebounds and had eight points and five assists for WSU.
The top-seeded Raiders, who won the regular season Horizon League championship for the third time in five years, avenged a loss to the sixth-seeded Vikings in last year’s quarterfinals of the conference tournament.
Wright State improved to 17-7 and will face either No. 2 seed Milwaukee or No. 5 IUPUI in the tournament championship game at noon Tuesday in a game that can be seen on ESPNU.
WSU is seeking to win the tournament for the second time in three years and punch a ticket to the NCAA Tournament.
They beat Milwaukee in both meetings this season while both games against IUPUI were canceled.