Wright State basketball: Raiders fade in second half, fall to Northern Kentucky

“(But) I thought some our kids caved and gave into to feeling sorry for themselves, quite frankly. That’s the kind of stuff we’ve got to get rid of. Things aren’t always going to go well, and you have to continue to fight.”

Marques Warrick, the league’s second-leading scorer with a 19.8 average, was held to five points in the first half but finished with 19 for the Norse (8-6, 3-0).

Chris Brandon, the HL’s leading rebounder at 9.3 per game, finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds, helping the Norse to a 36-30 advantage on the glass.

Star guard Trey Calvin was back in the starting lineup for the Raiders after coming off the bench in the previous five games.

He had 31 points, going 10 of 17 from the field, 4 of 7 on 3′s and 7 of 7 on foul shots.

It was his second game with at least 30 (he had 37 in a double-overtime loss in the season-opener to Davidson) and fifth with 20 or more this season. He had 21 points in the second half.

But Nagy pointed out Calvin can’t do it alone.

“We need some other people to join him for sure. And they’re capable of it. We’ve got to grow up,” he said.

Amari Davis had 10 points for the Raiders, who are 7-7 overall. And Tim Finke had 10 rebounds and six assists to go with four points.

Wright State started 1 of 12 from 3 and finished 5 of 16. NKU was 11 of 23.

“There’s a lot of people who need to get more consistent for us. I think they will. It’s still early. It’s still early in the league. I’m not overly concerned with records right now,” Nagy said.

MONDAY’S GAME

Wright State at IUPUI, 2 p.m., ESPN+, 980