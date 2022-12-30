Wright State basketball: Raiders fade in second half, fall to Northern Kentucky

Wright State went into the locker room at halftime with some much-needed momentum, scoring six straight points to cut a 10-point deficit to four.
But Northern Kentucky quickly put an end to those positive vibes, starting the second half with an 18-3 run in just under six minutes on the way to a 78-64 victory Thursday.
The visiting Raiders never could make a push after falling behind 51-32 and are off to an 0-3 start in the Horizon League for the first time since the 1999-2000 season.
They trailed by as many as 21 and never could get it under 10 after that opening flurry.
“We didn’t play well in the first half, but we felt pretty good with as poorly as we played,” coach Scott Nagy said on his post-game radio show.
“(But) I thought some our kids caved and gave into to feeling sorry for themselves, quite frankly. That’s the kind of stuff we’ve got to get rid of. Things aren’t always going to go well, and you have to continue to fight.”
Marques Warrick, the league’s second-leading scorer with a 19.8 average, was held to five points in the first half but finished with 19 for the Norse (8-6, 3-0).
Chris Brandon, the HL’s leading rebounder at 9.3 per game, finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds, helping the Norse to a 36-30 advantage on the glass.
Star guard Trey Calvin was back in the starting lineup for the Raiders after coming off the bench in the previous five games.
He had 31 points, going 10 of 17 from the field, 4 of 7 on 3′s and 7 of 7 on foul shots.
It was his second game with at least 30 (he had 37 in a double-overtime loss in the season-opener to Davidson) and fifth with 20 or more this season. He had 21 points in the second half.
But Nagy pointed out Calvin can’t do it alone.
“We need some other people to join him for sure. And they’re capable of it. We’ve got to grow up,” he said.
Amari Davis had 10 points for the Raiders, who are 7-7 overall. And Tim Finke had 10 rebounds and six assists to go with four points.
Wright State started 1 of 12 from 3 and finished 5 of 16. NKU was 11 of 23.
“There’s a lot of people who need to get more consistent for us. I think they will. It’s still early. It’s still early in the league. I’m not overly concerned with records right now,” Nagy said.
MONDAY’S GAME
Wright State at IUPUI, 2 p.m., ESPN+, 980
About the Author