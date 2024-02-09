Wright State basketball: Raiders have to turn page for big test against Oakland

“I wish our guys were as sick as I am of just being an awful defensive team.”

Nagy was visibly upset after the 92-85 win Thursday. He did say he was proud of his players for producing when the game was on the line, but, after 25 games, he’s clearly losing patience over getting lit up offensively.

The 0-25 Titans scored their most points in a regulation game this year.

They also shot a season-high 59.6% — only the third time they’ve topped 50%. They were shooting 39.7% this year.

They blew past their paltry season average of 63.5 points per game, scoring 53 in the second half.

“I want to be careful how I use my words. We’re a tremendous offensive team. That’s awesome. I love it. But you just can’t count on it to win championships. You’ve got to count on defense.”

The Raiders, who are 14-11 overall and 9-5 in the Horizon League, may not fit Nagy’s traditional model for success, but they find themselves in the thick of the conference race. They’re in fourth place, two games behind leader Green Bay with six to go.

They host Oakland (15-10, 10-4), which is tied for second with Youngstown State, at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Gizzlies are coming off a 99-89 overtime loss at Northern Kentucky on Thursday, which means they might be showing up with tired legs.

Then again, hardly anyone expected the Raiders’ starters to play as many minutes as they did against the Titans.

“They’ll be hungry,” Nagy said. “We know what losing does in terms of getting a team focused. I haven’t seen them much, but Greg (longtime coach Greg Kampe) has done a great job.

“They’re probably a little more like us in terms of inside-focused — throw it in, be physical offensively. They’ve got two or three guys that have the green light to shoot it from anywhere. It’s going put pressure on our defense.”

Star guard Trey Calvin believes the Raiders will have a better showing with their league title hopes on the line.

“I think we’re prepared for it. We obviously have to come out way better than we did (against Detroit). But big games like that, we always show up for them.”

Calvin surpassed 2,000 points for his career and is sitting at 2,012. He’s one of only 15 players in the 45-year history of the Horizon League to reach that milestone.

“It definitely feels surreal. And I’m definitely feeling blessed right now,” he said.

He knew he needed six points to get there and accomplished the feat late in the first half.

“Honestly, I was trying to get a couple of mid-range jumpers — try to get it out of the way so I’m not thinking about it the whole game,” he said.

Calvin joins Bill Edwards as the only Raiders to reach 2,000 points, and an announcement was made about it at the next timeout.

Nagy indicated the school is planning a more formal recognition before the Oakland game.

“Not even 20 guys (in the history of the league) have done that. And if we stay normal, we’re going to have two,” Nagy said, referring to senior wing Tanner Holden, who has 1,887 points.

“Trey got a fifth year, and a lot of those guys didn’t. But I don’t care. It’s still a lot of points.”

SATURDAY’S GAME

Oakland at Wright State, 7 p.m., ESPN+, 101.5, 1410