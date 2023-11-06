Wright State basketball: Raiders poised for another year of prolific offense

FAIRBORN — Wright State coach Scott Nagy’s recruiting philosophy is to pursue natural scorers and then mold them into diligent defenders.

Changing how players are wired takes time, though. And despite Nagy’s prodding, the Raiders seldom get as many defensive stops in a game as he thinks they should.

But they never forget how to put the ball in the basket, and they get better as they go — mostly because they play in a system that gives them plenty of freedom.

“I’m not much for structure on the offensive end,” Nagy said.

That certainly has been paying off for the Raiders, who have been first or second in the Horizon League in scoring the last four years with averages of 79.9, 75.8, 82.0 and 80.6.

That trend should continue since they return two players with the eighth- and ninth-best averages in school history. Trey Calvin scored 20.3 per game last season and Tanner Holden 20.1 in 2021-22.

The Raiders also make the most of their opportunities. They were third in the nation in field-goal shooting last season at 49.6.

Only Gonzaga at 52.1 and Colgate at 51.1 shot better.

“Honestly, I would not be surprised at all if we shoot a higher percentage this year,” Nagy said. “I expect it. I really do. Even in our scrimmages (against Bowling Green and Ball State), we shot a very high percentage.”

Their clip last season was the best in the program since the Bill Edwards-led 1992-93 team hit 51.6%.

The school record was set in the Division-II era: 55.3% in 1985-86.

Forward Brandon Noel led the league in field-goal shooting last year at 60.9%. And center A.J. Braun would have been first (he shot 60.93 to Noel’s 60.92) if he’d had enough attempts to qualify.

That’s why Nagy believes 50% or better is attainable.

“We score around the basket,” he said. “You look at Tanner’s career, and he’s always been a very high field-goal-percentage guy. He’s been in the high 50s. And Trey, as a point guard, shoots an incredibly high field-goal percentage.

“You’ve got Brandon back, and he led the league. And A.J. is going to shoot around 70% because all his shots come around the basket.”

Calvin is adept at dribbling through traffic and hitting midrange jumpers, while Holden roams the lane and usually scores or draws contact.

He led the nation in free throws made and attempted in 2021-22, going 221 of 280 (78.9%). Both are school records.

The next most foul shots made in program history is 176 by Mark Alstork in 2016-17, while Vernard Hollins has the next-highest attempts with 228 in 2002-03.

Holden will be even harder to keep off the foul line this season since he has a noticeably bigger frame than he did in his first three years with the Raiders.

“He’s a man. He’s not 18 anymore. He’s 22,” Nagy said.

“Even if he didn’t lift (weights), that would happen. But you give him four years of college lifting, and your own natural maturity, and he should look like that.”

The Raiders’ only troublesome stat on offense is turnovers. They had the sixth-highest average in the league last season at 12.7.

“A key for us will be taking care of the ball and not turning it over,” Nagy said.

“But this is probably as good a shooting team as I’ve had in a long time. Even from 3, we’re going to shoot a high percentage.”

FRIDAY’S GAME

Wright State at Colorado State, 9 p.m., 980