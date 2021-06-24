Wright State basketball: Raiders to play at Purdue this fall

Purdue will be among Wright State men’s basketball opponents this fall.
The Boilermakers announced Thursday they will play host to the Raiders on Nov. 16.
That will be the third game of the season for Purdue, which opens the regular season a week earlier against Bellarmine and plays Indiana State on Nov. 12.
Wright State went 18-6 last season and won at least a share of the Horizon League regular season title for the third consecutive year.
Purdue went 18-10 overall last season and finished fourth in the Big Ten.
This will be the first meeting between the Raiders and Boilermakers.
The Raiders are 1-12 against teams from the Big Ten with the win coming 53-49 over sixth-ranked Michigan State on Dec. 30, 1999.