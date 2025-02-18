Wright State basketball: Sargent looking to fix players’ lack of confidence

Explore Wright State stunned on the road

But an issue that has lingered for the past three years resurfaced again — despite how diligent Sargent has been in trying to root it out:

Fear of failure instead of faith in themselves.

Playing scared vs. letting it fly.

It’s an inexplicable lack of confidence for a team with a roster that’s envied by many in the league. But how else do you explain taking Milwaukee to overtime and then falling flat in a 79-68 defeat at Green Bay, which had lost 21 straight games going back to November?

“I really felt going into the game that we’d see a response, and I thought early we did some good things. But then this snowball of in-game doubt crept in,” Sargent said.

The Raiders went 0-2 on their Wisconsin swing for the second straight year, falling to 13-15 overall and 7-10 in the HL with three games to go.

“It’s my job to remove that, and I’m not getting the job done. That’s on me to set the tone for our team,” Sargent said.

The players probably will appreciate their coach shouldering the blame. But there’s only so much Sargent can be expected to control.

Starting point guard Keaton Norris missed the game with an illness.

The Raiders also were buried again at the free-throw line.

Green Bay made a hefty 26 of 34 attempts. And for the fourth time in six games, opponents made more foul shots than Wright State even attempted.

“That’s been an issue for us, guarding the ball without fouling. That really shifted the momentum in the game,” Sargent said.

Another unwelcome development has been the ongoing back issues for Alex Huibregtse, though Sargent believes the bigger problem is the fifth-year senior being weighed down by the repeated losses.

The preseason second-team all-league pick has just 35 points in the last five games and has made only 19 of 70 shots (27.1%) in the last seven games.

“He’s right there with me as somebody (who’s spent) five years at Wright State. He’s been through a lot. He’s seen a lot. He understands right from wrong in terms of what this should look like. And I think he wears some of the failure of it hard,” Sargent said.

“It can pile on a little bit. Again, it’s my job as his coach to help remove that. I’m just not doing a good enough job for our players in helping them play freely and see the game for what it is.”

Huibregtse isn’t alone in trying to soldier through a season that’s fallen short of expectations.

But the Raiders still have two home games against Northern Kentucky and Cleveland State and wrap up the regular-season at IU Indy. A 3-0 finish is certainly doable.

“We’ve talked a lot about a heart of gratitude. All these guys dreamed of being Division I players and being in this moment, and they need to let gratitude replace any doubt or, ‘Man, our record’s this.’” Sargent said.

“I thought we had some good conversation, but there’s a whole ‘nother element to this when you’re in competition in the heat of the moment. How do you slay that doubt? We just have too much of it, and that’s my fault.”

FRIDAY’S GAME

Northern Kentucky at Wright State, 7 p.m., ESPN+, 101.5, 1410