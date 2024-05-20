Wright State basketball: Sargent off to strong start in recruiting efforts

The Raiders plucked two promising Division-I players from the transfer portal: 6-foot-7 forward Michael Imariagbe of Houston Christian and 6-6 wing Jack Doumbia of Norfolk State.

Imariagbe (pronounced Eh-MAR-ee-bay), averaged 13.4 points and was third in the Southland Conference in rebounding at 8.5 per game.

He was the third-leading scorer for the Huskies, who went 6-23.

Doumbia (pronounced DUM-bee-ay) appeared in 24 games with two starts for Norfolk State last season, averaging 5.1 points. He’s had highs of 17 points and 10 rebounds in his career.

The Spartans went 24-11 and won the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference with an 11-3 record. They also won the CollegeInsider.com postseason tourney, beating Purdue Fort Wayne, 75-67, in the final.

“Both young men check all the boxes. They have a high level of humility first, just to step into a new locker room, and they (value) the right things. That was important to our staff,” Sargent said.

Imariagbe has two years of eligibility, Doumbia one.

“They want to be developed. I don’t think that’s being talked about enough. We’re going to have a six-month period before our season where we can get better, and both those kids are eager. It was a very refreshing process for me,” Sargent said.

Though the transfer portal is chaotic, especially with the NIL component, one advantage is that extensive film is available on prospects.

That was especially true with Imariagbe, who had 26 points and 21 rebounds in a game last season.

“Other big kids we have, he complements them. And he has a lot of life and energy to him — just his personality and how he is,” Sargent said.

“You never know how stats will translate, but I believe in the rebounding stat. That’s one that shows up no matter what level you’re at. That goes a long way toward winning games.”

Doumbia averaged 4.3 points and 2.8 rebounds two years ago to help Norfolk State go 22-11.

“I think he’ll be a high-level perimeter defender. He can guard most positions. And he’s efficient offensively,” Sargent said.

“He fits into what we want to add to our team — we want to get better defensively, become more athletic, be more versatile defensively and give you different looks.”

The Raiders also received good news on the roster front when Andrew Welage reconsidered his decision to give up basketball and will take his fifth year of eligibility.

The 6-6 wing averaged 5.1 points last season. And though his role diminished at the end of the year, he was the team’s top 3-point shooter at 45.2%, including a 7-of-10 effort during a 25-point night at Indiana.

“Andrew and I have had an ongoing dialogue through this process. … We said: “You’ve got a locker room full of teammates that you came in with and have grown up with at Wright State. You’ve got a year left. There’s a lot more in the tank,’” Sargent said.

“I knew that, but until Andrew understood it, it wasn’t going to work. But he’s all on board and excited and rejuvenated.”

Sargent, who will begin organized summer workouts June 1, was able to retain two of the three recruits from the early signing period.

Shelby forward Alex Bruskotter, the Division II Ohio player of the year, and Ayden Davis, who was named first-team Division 2 all-state in Michigan, stuck with their commitments.

Jaheem Webber, a 6-10 power forward from Normal, Ill., is joining previous coach Scott Nagy at Southern Illinois of the Missouri Valley Conference.

“That whole process was very forthright and transparent. The Valley is in the footprint of where he lives. Jaheem and his family were great through it. Coach (Nagy) was great through it. We could see it coming,” said Sargent, who has two more scholarships open.

“I honestly think it makes sense for both programs and his family, which is what should matter most.”