Wright State basketball: Sargent wants team to embrace challenge of tough schedule

“I couldn’t tell you exactly what I meant by it, but I’ve seen that in our conversations about leadership in the big moments. And any great team has to win big moments.”

Sargent realized, though, he had to walk the talk. And he found himself dealing with some internal apprehension when Kentucky called about setting up a game at Rupp Arena.

“I felt like the schedule was the first moment I could show that (resolve) to our players,” he said.

“I’m sitting there telling them to be fearless, and we could have a game I know they’d absolutely love. And if I could get over myself and the worry of my first game and my record and not make it about myself, which I have to fight, that was a perfect opportunity.”

Wright State released its full schedule Wednesday, and Sargent’s first season will begin against the bluest of the blue bloods in Kentucky on Nov. 4.

The marquee home non-league game is against Air Force on Nov. 30.

The Raiders will play three MAC teams on the road: Miami, Toledo and Eastern Michigan.

They’ll also face a strong mid-major field Nov. 21-24 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational, opening with Princeton.

“Everybody in that event has expectations to win their league — another opportunity for me to look our players in the eye and say, ‘I’m asking you to approach this with no fear, and I’m going to be doing the same thing.’”

The Raiders have a home exhibition Oct. 26 against Wilmington. They also have potential breathers in lower-division foes Ohio Christian and Central State.

They have 11 non-conference games and play 20 times in the Horizon League with three HL games dropped into the non-league season.

After facing Oakland and Detroit Mercy on Dec. 5 and 7 and then Youngstown State on Dec. 18, league action heats up with 17 straight games, starting with Cleveland State on Dec. 29.

Asked about his scheduling philosophy, Sargent said: “What I want to accomplish is to produce a championship-level team. The expectation is to win.

“You look at Kentucky, and right away, we’re going to get tested in a lot of areas: our moxie, competitiveness and emotional intelligence to handle a big moment on the biggest stage.”

The Raiders are 0-4 all-time against the Wildcats. The last meeting was a 78-63 loss in 2015 when UK was ranked No. 2.

“We want to go down there and compete and, like any coach in the country, I want our team to believe it can win. That’s what I believe.”

WRIGHT STATE

2024-25 schedule

Oct. 26 WILMINGTON (exh.)

Nov. 4 Kentucky

Nov. 6 OHIO CHRISTIAN

Nov. 9 Miami

Nov. 13 Toledo

Nov. 16 CENTRAL STATE

Nov. 21-24 Myrtle Beach Inv.

Nov. 30 AIR FORCE

Dec. 5 Oakland

Dec. 7 Detroit Mercy

Dec. 11 MARSHALL

Dec. 18 YOUNGSTOWN STATE

Dec. 21 Eastern Michigan

Dec. 29 Cleveland State

Jan. 2 GREEN BAY

Jan. 9 OAKLAND

Jan. 12 Robert Morris

Jan. 15 PURDUE FORT WAYNE

Jan. 18 Northern Kentucky

Jan. 22 MILWAUKEE

Jan. 25 DETROIT MERCY

Jan. 30 Youngstown State

Feb. 2 ROBERT MORRIS

Feb. 5 Purdue Fort Wayne

Feb. 8 IU INDY (formerly IUPUI)

Feb. 14 Milwaukee

Feb. 16 Green Bay

Feb. 21 NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Feb. 27 CLEVELAND STATE

March 1 IU Indy

March 4-11 Horizon League tourney

HOME GAMES IN CAPS