Wright State basketball: Season begins with blowout loss at Kentucky

Kentucky may have a brand-new team with a completely overhauled roster, but the Wildcats played up to the program’s same high standards in their opener against Wright State.
They took advantage of some frigid shooting from the visitors to roll to a 103-62 victory Monday in a game was never close.
The Raiders started 4 of 21 from the field, went 10 of 36 in the first half and finished 24 of 68 (35.3%).
It was their most lopsided defeat since falling, 96-52, at Purdue on Nov. 16, 2001.
“I knew Kentucky was good offensively, and that’s certainly what we spent 90% of our (practice) time on. But in person, they’re much better,” Wright State coach Clint Sargent said on his post-game radio show.
“I’m disappointed in a lot of areas. I didn’t feel like our prep leading up to this was in a place where we were extremely confident. But you’ve got to give coach (Mark) Pope a ton of credit. I didn’t really see a flaw in their team.”
The 23rd-rated Wildcats shot 58% in the first half and 60% (39 of 65) for the night.
They started 11 of 17, and a pair of 3′s from former Dayton star Koby Brea in a 30-second span helped to push the margin to 16 early in the first half.
The 6-foot-7 wing finished with 18 points, going 7 of 8 from the field and 4 of 4 on 3′s after leading the country in 3-point shooting last season (49.8%).
Otega Oweh had a game-high 21.
Junior forward Brandon Noel had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead the Raiders. He was 8 of 21 from the field but just 1 of 8 on 3′s.
Senior wing Alex Huibregtse had 16 points and seemed the least fazed by the Rupp Arena crowd, scoring eight of the team’s first 16 points. He was 6 of 12 from the field
Redshirt freshman wing Soloman Callaghan had 15 points off the bench, going 7 of 9.
Junior starting point guard Keaton Norris was one of many who struggled, going 0 of 9 from the field.
The Raiders, who finished ninth in the nation in 3-point shooting last season at 38.3%, went 3 of 17 in the first half and 5 of 27 (18.5%) for the game.
“We have to embrace some of the ugliness of this,” Sargent said. “They’re very good. But (the players) are pretty heartbroken. That’s where I want them, and that’s where I am, too. We’re much better than this.”
WEDNESDAY’S GAME
Ohio Christian at Wright State, 7 p.m., 101.5, 1410
