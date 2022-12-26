Wright State basketball: Senior Trey Calvin earns Horizon League honor

Wright State senior Trey Calvin on Monday was named Horizon League Player of the Week for the second time this season.
Calvin scored 27 points in Thursday’s non-conference win over Miami. He shot 77 percent from the field while dishing out seven assists against the RedHawks.
Calvin leads the Raiders in scoring (17.1 points per game) and ranks fifth in the HL. He also ranks top five in the league in shooting percentage (48.5) and assists (4.8 per game).
Wright State resumes league play Thursday at Northern Kentucky. The Raiders visit IUPUI on Jan. 2 and return home to face Detroit Mercy on Jan. 6 (ESPN2).
