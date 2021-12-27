Wright State basketball sweeps weekly league honors

Basile notched his sixth double-double (23 points, 16 rebounds) of the season vs. the Wolfpack. A 6-foot-9 junior forward, Basile shot 9-of-16 from the field and added four assists. It’s the second weekly Horizon League Player of the Week of the season for Basile, who also won it for his play in the opening week of the season. He joined Oakland’s Jamal Cain as the only players to win multiple times.

Braun, a 6-9 center from Fenwick High School, scored 13 points and grabbed seven boards in the upset win at NC State. He added a pair of blocks and dished out a pair of assists.