Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Wright State basketball sweeps weekly league honors

Wright State's Grant Basile (00) looks for space as North Carolina State's Ebenezer Dowuona (21) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)
caption arrowCaption
Wright State's Grant Basile (00) looks for space as North Carolina State's Ebenezer Dowuona (21) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

Credit: Ethan Hyman

Credit: Ethan Hyman

Sports
31 minutes ago

Wright State swept Horizon League men’s basketball weekly honors as Grant Basile was named player of the week and AJ Braun was named freshman of the week for their performances in the Raiders’ 84-70 road win at NC State on Dec. 21.

Basile notched his sixth double-double (23 points, 16 rebounds) of the season vs. the Wolfpack. A 6-foot-9 junior forward, Basile shot 9-of-16 from the field and added four assists. It’s the second weekly Horizon League Player of the Week of the season for Basile, who also won it for his play in the opening week of the season. He joined Oakland’s Jamal Cain as the only players to win multiple times.

Braun, a 6-9 center from Fenwick High School, scored 13 points and grabbed seven boards in the upset win at NC State. He added a pair of blocks and dished out a pair of assists.

Wright State returns to Horizon League play on Thursday when it hosts Milwaukee at the Nutter Center.

In Other News
1
Dayton wins fifth A-10 rookie award in a row
2
New post-grad basketball team coming to Athletes in Action
3
Archdeacon: Naughty and Nice — Burrow delivers for Bengals in record...
4
Dayton freshman guard enters transfer portal
5
Bengals take control of AFC North: 5 takeaways from blowout win over...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top