Wright State basketball: Trey Calvin working out for NBA team

Wright State guard Trey Calvin is in California for an NBA pre-draft workout Tuesday.

The school’s X account announced the former Raider is working out for the Sacramento Kings ahead of the draft, which is scheduled for June 26-27.

The Kings, who played in Cincinnati as the Royals from 1957-72 before moving to Kansas City then Sacramento, were 46-36 last season and finished tied for ninth in the Western Conference.

The 6-foot, 160-pound Calvin scored in double digits every game last season and averaged 19.6 points per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the floor.

He was a two-time first-team All-Horizon League member and finished with 2,139 points, No. 2 in WSU history behind Bill Edwards (2,303).

ExploreCalvin believes his game is pro-ready

Only a select few hear their names called in the two-round NBA Draft, but Calvin will have plenty of pro options.

He could play overseas or try to catch on in the NBA’s developmental league, the G League.

Three Horizon League players have been drafted in the last 10 years: Milwaukee’s Patrick Baldwin Jr. was a first-round NBA pick in 2022 while Valparaiso’s Alec Peters (2017) and Oakland’s Kay Felder (’16) were both second-rounders.

