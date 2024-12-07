Wright State bounces back from tough loss, grabs road win at Detroit Mercy

They built an eight-point halftime lead and then scored the first seven points of the second half to cruise to an 80-72 victory at Detroit Mercy on Saturday afternoon.

Two days after setting a school record for 3′s by going 16 in 31 at Oakland, they started 8 of 14 from the arc and finished 8 of 19.

They’re 6-5 overall and 1-1 in the league, while the Titans, who went 1-31 last season, are 5-6 and 1-1.

“We tried to be positive, but not fake positive,” coach Clint Sargent said of rebounding from the 66-64 loss at Oakland. “Our guys know the difference if we’re being fake positive versus, hey, let’s unpack this with some honest conversation.

“It starts with us (coaches). We owned everything we did against Oakland. They owned their part. And then you step into a new day and take care of the opportunity.”

Brandon Noel was a major factor after he scored just six points and hit only 2 of 11 shots in 35 minutes at Oakland. The 6-foot-8 forward made his first six shots and finished with 26 points on 11-of-13 shooting with six rebounds.

Jack Doumbia, a senior transfer from Norfolk State, had 21 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks, all career highs.

Alex Huibregtse had 17 points and six assists. And Logan Woods, who gave the team momentum going into halftime with a 3 just ahead of the buzzer, had nine points on 3-of-3 shooting from 3.

The Raiders went 28 of 49 from the field for 57.1%. Detroit was coming off a win over preseason co-favorite Purdue Fort Wayne but made just 28 of 67 shots (41.8%) and 5 of 15 threes.

“I don’t think many teams will win here. Coach (Mark) Montgomery is doing a tremendous job. Their kids believe. They’re inspired. They have a real identity about them. I’m very pleased,” Sargent said.

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

Marshall at Wright State, 7 p.m., ESPN+, 101.5, 1410