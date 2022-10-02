Wright State bowlers ready to roll

“We’re very young, but everybody is working hard and having fun,” Fleck said.

*WSU men: The Raiders men’s team is looking to build on its 2021-22 success. The Wright State men are coming off a successful season winning the 2022 Collegiate Club National Championship and clinching a fifth Heartland Conference championship. Jeremy Fleck will again be at the helm of a young team with 11 first-year collegiate bowlers – one of the program’s largest recruiting classes.

“Honestly, I think we’re better than we were last season,” Fleck said. “If this new class can come in and produce, we can repeat what we accomplished last season and improve on it.”

The young Raiders also have experience with a core group of returning sophomores and juniors and lone senior Alex Ridings.

“We have two sophomores (Angelo Biondo and Brent Shroyer) who could both be All-Americans,” Fleck said. “We have a lot of talent, we’re probably 15 deep.”

According to Fleck, there are between 12 and 15 bowlers, including a few freshmen, vying for one of eight varsity spots. The Raiders will carry one varsity and two JV teams this season as Fleck is joined by Jeremy Symonds and Rob Glynn on the men’s coaching staff.

The men will also open the season at the Orange & Black Classic at Beaver-Vu Bowl on Saturday.