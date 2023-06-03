X

Wright State eliminated from NCAA tourney by North Carolina

By Associated Press
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Max Carlson and Dalton Pence combined on one-hitter and Mac Horvath belted his 23rd home run of the season to carry North Carolina past Wright State 5-0 in an elimination game at the Terre Haute Regional on Saturday afternoon.

The Tar Heels (36-23) will face the loser of Saturday’s late game between host Indiana State and Iowa in a Sunday elimination game.

Carlson retired the first 12 batters he faced before giving up a base hit to Sammy Sass for the Raiders’ lone hit leading off the fifth. After Julian Greenwell reached on a two-base error by right fielder Casey Cook with two out in the seventh, Carlson gave way to Pence, who blanked Wright State (39-23) the rest of the way.

Carlson (5-2) walked just two batters and struck out five over 6 ⅔ innings. Pence worked 2 ⅓ perfect innings for his second save.

Wright State starter Luke Stofel (5-6) gave up a pair of base hits to start the third inning and the Tar Heels took the lead when Horvath grounded into a double play while Colby Wilkerson scored the go-ahead run. Horvath added a three-run home run in the seventh.

The Raiders were making their third striaght NCAA appearance and 10th overall.

