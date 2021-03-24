Wright State falls in second round to Missouri State

The game got away from the Raiders, who shot just 27.5%, early in the third quarter. Leading by five at halftime, the Bears opened up a 36-22 edge with just under five minutes to go.

Brice Calip, the Missouri Valley Conference player of the year, had five points in the 12-3 run.

Jasmine Franklin, the MVC defensive player of the year and a first-team all-league pick, finished the first two quarters with 10 points and eight rebounds and had 11 and 11 for the day.

The Bears, who were led by sub Elle Ruffridge’s 20 points, will play No. 1 seed Stanford in the Sweet 16 this weekend.