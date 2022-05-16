Wright State golf 11th after first day of NCAA regional

The Raiders fired a 13-over-par 297 on Monday over the 7,422-yard, par-71 Scarlet Course at Ohio State.

Second-round Oklahoma State shot a 4-under 280 to take the first-round lead. East Tennessee State (286) is second, followed by San Francisco (288) and Clemson (289). The host Buckeyes are tied for fifth at 290 with Duke and Georgia Tech.