Wright State golf 11th after first day of NCAA regional

Wright State’s golf team is in 11th place after the opening round of play in the NCAA Columbus Regional.
The Raiders fired a 13-over-par 297 on Monday over the 7,422-yard, par-71 Scarlet Course at Ohio State.
Second-round Oklahoma State shot a 4-under 280 to take the first-round lead. East Tennessee State (286) is second, followed by San Francisco (288) and Clemson (289). The host Buckeyes are tied for fifth at 290 with Duke and Georgia Tech.
The Raiders were led by Davis Root’s 1-over 72. Tyler Goecke shot 73, Mikkel Mathiesen and Cole Corder both carded 76s and Bryce Haney shot 78,
The 54-hole event runs through Wednesday. The top five finishers from six regional sites will advance to the NCAA championships May 27-June 1 in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Wright State has never finished better than 13th in five previous postseason trips.