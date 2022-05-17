Wright State golf 9th through two rounds of NCAA regional

The Wright State golf team is tied for ninth heading into Wednesday’s final round of the NCAA regional tournament.
The Raiders shot 3-over-par 287 Tuesday -- 10 shots better than Monday’s opening round -- over the par-71, 7,422 Scarlet Course layout at Ohio State.
Wright State is tied with Northwestern at 16-over-par 584 through 36 holes.
The Raiders’ Davis Root fired a 3-under 68 Tuesday and is tied for third overall at 2-under 140. Teammate Tyler Goecke shot a 1-under 70 and is tied for 14th at 143. WSU’s Mikkel Mathiesen is tied for 60th at 150. Bryce Haney and Cole Corder are tied for 67th at 153.
Wright State has never finished better than 13th in five previous regional trips.
Second-ranked Oklahoma State and No. 11 Georgia Tech are tied for first at 7 under 561. Ohio State is third at 574, followed by Clemson (575) and East Tennessee State (576).
The top five teams from six regional sites and the low individual not on one of those qualifying teams will advance to the NCAA championships May 27-June 1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.