Wright State has easy time with IUPUI on road

Tanner Holden chipped in 15 (on 6-of-7 shooting), Trey Calvin 12 and Tim Finke 11.

The Raiders also cleaned up a shortcoming Nagy has been harping on. They were averaging 14.5 turnovers and had the 10th-worst turnover margin in the conference at minus-2.1. But they committed just two in the first half while finishing with eight.

The Jaguars (3-5, 2-5), picked to finish last in the league, benched first-team all-league guard Marcus Burk in the first half for undisclosed reasons. Without him, they couldn’t keep up.

The Raiders ripped open a relatively close game with an 8-0 run in the final three minutes of the first half.

A 3-pointer by Jaylon Hall, a layup by Basile and a 3 by Calvin made it 46-28, pretty much eliminating the suspense in Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

The Raiders made 19 of 35 shots (54.3%), held the Jaguars to 11-of-32 shooting (34.4%) and had a 23-16 rebounding edge in the first half.

They started 3 of 3 in the second half and stretched the lead to 55-30 before turning to their reserves. They finished 56.9 from the field while dominating the boards, 44-32.

Love scored 10 points in the first 10 minutes — he’s reached double figures all 14 games this season — to help the Raiders bolt to a 28-13 lead.

He also kept the league rebounding lead over IUPUI’s Elyjah Goss. He went into the game with a 10.4 average, while Goss, who had seven boards, was at 10.1.

Goss won the rebound title last season with an 11.5 average.

The Jaguars have been hard hit by the virus and played only one non-league game (a 69-66 home win over Tennessee State).

They also had weekend series with Purdue Fort Wayne on Dec. 19-20 and Detroit Mercy on Dec. 26-27 cancelled.

They opened 0-4 in the league but were coming off a weekend sweep of visiting Northern Kentucky — their first wins over the Norse since joining the conference four years ago.

Burk, averaging 17.9 points, had a combined 50 in the two wins.

TODAY’S GAME

Wright State at IUPUI, Noon, ESPN3, 106.5