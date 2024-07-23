Wright State hires woman AD for first time in school history

The announcement came four months after Bob Grant announced he would step down after a 16-year run in the position. Brown took over as interim AD in April after Grant’s last day.

“Joylynn has provided steady leadership and ensured a seamless transition in Raider Athletics,” Wright State President Susan Edwards said. “She brings a wealth of experience and a steadfast passion for the success of Wright State Athletics and its student-athletes.”

Brown is the first woman AD in Wright State history and the fourth AD overall. Don Mohr was the school’s first AD. director. Michael Cusack followed and had the job for 26 years before retiring and being replaced by Grant.

Now Brown, who played volleyball at Wright State from 1989-92 and was the head coach of the program from 1998-2005, will step into the permanent role. In recent years, she has served as deputy director of athletics and senior woman administrator.

“I have spent nearly my entire adult life at Wright State,” Brown said. “It is my home and where I have developed and grown personally and professionally. Leading this department is an incredible honor. After being involved in every aspect of the program, I am prepared to lead and put my own stamp on the Raiders. I am so thankful that Dr. Edwards and the Wright State administration has the belief in me to be the Director of Athletics.

“I want every student who leaves Wright State to feel valued and have a sense of belonging to something larger than themselves. By following the holistic model we have established and implementing more avenues for our student-athletes to be successful, I am confident we can achieve that. I am surrounded by a strong team of administrators, staff and coaches who are all in on creating an amazing experience in our department.”

Brown is a graduate of Hopewell-Loudon High School in Bascom, Ohio.