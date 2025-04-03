Dayton lands women’s basketball transfer from Purdue

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for all things!” Poole wrote on X (Twitter). “I’d like to thank the entire coaching staff for the opportunity to become a Boilermaker.

“To the incredible Purdue fans and the Mackey Arena staff, thank you for welcoming me with open arms and supporting me through every high and low. I’m honored to have been a part of this amazing community. To my teammates, the bonds we’ve built, the laughter we’ve shared and the challenges we’ve overcome together are moments I will cherish forever.

“To the academic, athletic training, and support staff I’m so blessed to have had you in my corner. You guys are unsung Angels!

Lastly, I’d like to thank my parents and family for loving me and supporting me every step of the way.

“With all things considered I have decided to enter the transfer portal. This was a difficult decision but I believe it’s the best step towards my personal and athletic growth. Thank you all so much!”

As a senior at Snider HIgh School in Fort Wayne, Ind., Poole averaged 16.9 points and 4.4 assists per game. She shot 44% from the field.

Poole ranked 54th in the class of 2024, according to ESPN HoopGurlz. Prospects Nation ranked her 38th.

When Poole signed with Purdue in November 2023, Purdue coach Katie Gearlds said, “To get one of the nation’s best players to stay home is exciting for the future of Purdue Women’s Basketball. Jordyn is an elite playmaker, possessing the ability to create for others or score it herself. Jordyn has a knack for making other people better. Jordyn has the speed and athleticism to become a lockdown defender to compliment her offensive talents.”

Poole joins a Dayton program that finished 18-13 last season in Williams-Jeter’s third season. The Flyers lose their four leading scorers. Ivy Wolf, Arianna Smith, Rikki Harris and Nicole Stephens exhausted their eligibility.