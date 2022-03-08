Wright State dominates Cleveland State to advance to Horizon League Championship game

The Raiders have won their conference tournament three times, most recently in 2018 when they topped Cleveland State in the championship game to earn their third NCAA Tournament bid in the Division I era.

After a strong first half, Wright State scored the first seven points of the second half to open up a 17-point lead.

Cleveland State (20-10) struck back with a 9-0 run, but Norris stopped that with a 4-point play when he was fouled making a 3-pointer and hit the free throw.

The closest the Vikings got after that was seven on a pair of occasions.

The first time, Finke hit a pair of free throws to steady the Raiders, then Norris hit another trey the next time the Vikings threatened.

Basile scored 14 points in the first half to help the Raiders build a double digit lead.

The Raiders came out hot of the gate, hitting their first five 3-pointers and 10 of 15 shots from the floor overall.

They missed their next nine, though and Cleveland State cut a 12-point deficit to three at 27-24 with just under six minutes left in the half.

The Vikings had multiple chances to tie it, but they missed a pair of 3-pointers and Tanner Holden drew an offensive foul to stop another possession.

Finke followed that with a baseline jumper, and the Raiders built their advantage back to double digits with 9-0 run.

Holden hit a pair of free throws to keep it going, and he found Basile wide open for a 3-pointer during the spurt.

Cleveland State got it back to 10 at 36-26 on a pair of Yahel Hill free throws with 40 seconds left.

Calvin added eight points for Wright State in the first half while Tre Gomillion led Cleveland State with six.

Trotwood-Madison grad Torrey Patton had a rough first half for CSU, scoring two points on 1-for-5 shooting. He also picked up a pair of fouls and turned the ball over three times.

Wright State turned up the defense on its late-half run and held CSU to 33 percent shooting over the first 20 minutes.

The Raiders ended up 12 for 27 (44 percent) and 6 for 11 from deep (55 percent) in the first half. Cleveland State made only 1 of 10 treys in the first half but had 14 points in the paint.