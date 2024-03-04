Wright State men put three on all-league team, Hutchison a first-team pick for women

Trey Townsend, who averaged a modest 16.5 points and 7.6 rebounds, was named player of the year after leading Oakland to its second regular-season title since joining the league in 2013-14.

Wright State sophomore forward Brandon Noel was a second-team pick for the second consecutive year, and fifth-year wing Tanner Holden made the third team after being a two-time first-team selection before leaving for Ohio State.

“Trey hasn’t had to carry the load this season like he did last season. Offensively, we’ve got a lot of juggernauts out there. I think he’s happy about that,” Nagy said.

“He wanted Tanner to come back. He didn’t want to have to do what he did last year. But it wasn’t just getting Tanner back. Our other guys have gotten better offensively, too.”

Calvin is fifth in the league in scoring with a 19.6 average and third in assists at 4.3 per game, doing most of his damage inside the 3-point circle.

“His mid-range jumper is pretty special. Trey off the bounce mid-range is pretty good,” Nagy said.

Green Bay’s Noah Reynolds, who is averaging 19.7 points and a league-high 4.4 assists, made the first-team after transferring from Wyoming.

Northern Kentucky’s Marques Warrick (19.9 average) and Cleveland State’s Tristan Enaruna (20.2) are repeat first-team picks.

“We’re not leaning on Trey like other teams are leaning on their stars. We don’t need him to score. Northern Kentucky really needs Warrick to score — especially after losing (Sam) Vincent. It put more pressure on him,” Nagy said.

“You look at Green Bay, they’re leaning more heavily on Reynolds offensively. Trey can score the best of them, but he just doesn’t have to in order for us to score a lot of points.”

Noel is averaging 14.7 points and is second in the league in rebounding at 8.0 per game, helping the Raiders finish tied for third.

Holden is averaging 16.1 points and is second in the HL in field-goal shooting at 55.1%.

“Brandon kind of quietly overwhelms people. You don’t really notice it, but look at the Northern Kentucky game — I don’t even think he played that good, and got 19 points and 12 rebounds. That’s how good he is,” Nagy said.

“Tanner has had monster games and other games where he’s been pretty inconsistent. But I love where he is right now.”

Alexis Hutchison was named first-team all-league for the women after helping the Raiders jump from ninth to fourth in the conference this season.

The Centerville product transferred from Division-II Malone and led the league in scoring with a 19.1 average. She’s also fifth in assists at 3.2 per game and made 59 threes.

“She had an excellent year. She’s performed well above what I think anyone assumed she would. I’m just really proud of the work she’s put in, how much she cares,” coach Kari Hoffman said.

“She’s such a competitor, and every day in practice, she showed up ready to compete. The way she has helped turn around this program, I’ll forever be grateful to her.”

Mickayla Perdue, a Springfield High School grad, was named first-team all-league and the league’s newcomer of the year. She’s second in the conference in scoring (17.0) and first in 3′s per game (2.3) for first-place Cleveland State.

Teammate Colbi Maples (16.6 points per game, 4.3 assists) was named player of the year.

The other first-team selections were Green Bay’s Natalie McNeal and Purdue Fort Wayne’s Amellia Bromenschenkel.