Wright State-NKU men’s basketball game postponed

Wright State’s Horizon League contest on Monday at Northern Kentucky as been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Norse’s program.
The teams will attempt to reschedule the game.
The Horizon League Council on Thursday updated the league’s rescheduling policy to note that if a game between travel partners is canceled due to COVID-19, that the game will be rescheduled, if possible.
If the game cannot be rescheduled, Northern Kentucky sought to have the missed competition ruled a no contest instead of a forfeit loss since it is unable to field a team due to continued breakthrough cases among vaccinated student-athletes. Commissioner Julie Roe Lach granted NKU’s request, noting that it satisfied the extraordinary standard.
The announcement follows recent positive COVID-19 tests within Northern Kentucky’s tier I individuals.
NKU’s previous two scheduled home games -- Jan. 6 vs. IUPUI and Jan. 8 vs. UIC -- also were postponed.
Wright State has won six straight games to move to 8-7 overall and 5-1 Horizon. The Raiders’ next scheduled game is Thursday at Robert Morris.
