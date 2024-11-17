Wright State overcomes sluggish start, pulls away to beat Central State

Lethargic first halves have become a pattern, and Sargent let them know it’s got to stop.

“He was basically telling us we had to start coming out with more energy. Most of the time, we come out flat, and we get it going late in the second half. That’s one thing we’ve got to fix,” forward Mike Imariagbe said.

Guard Logan Woods said Sargent came in the locker room at halftime and stormed out in frustration before returning to deliver his message

“He’s the coach. He’s going to be upset sometimes,” Woods said.

“He told us to just wake up and come out with more energy and execute.”

The Raiders did exactly that, scoring 10 points in the first 94 seconds of the second half to take a 52-37 lead and coast to a 92-56 victory over Division-II CSU before 3,734 fans.

They shot 67.7% in the second half and made their first six 3′s.

They shot 39.5% in the first half and were 4 of 18 from 3.

They were outrebounded by four while taking a modest 39-32 lead at halftime. They even let CSU go on 10-0 run at one point.

“We talked about our start coming into this game. Against Toledo, I thought it cost us, getting down 13-2,” Sargent said of Wednesday’s game.

“I’ve really seen a pattern — Bowling Green, Kentucky, Ohio Christian, Miami, Toledo, tonight. It’s something we’re being very intentional about with our team. Emotionally, technically what we’re doing, trying to switch things around. We’re doing anything and everything to address it.”

Brandon Noel led the Raiders (3-2) with 19 points and seven rebounds. Imariagbe had 15 points and seven boards, Alex Huibregtse 14 points and five assists and Woods 14 points.

Point guard Keaton Norris had just three points but registered eight assists, three steals and no turnovers in 26.5 minutes.

Ramar Pryor had 16 points and Brandon Scott 12 for the Marauders, who are 1-3, losing to Mississippi College and West Alabama and beating Fort Valley State.

They play at Central Michigan on Wednesday and Cedarville on Saturday.

About sounding off at halftime, Sargent said: “It’s one of those moments that was so obvious. What really needs to be said — other than them catching on that this is not acceptable?

“They know it. It’s just helping guys — and myself too — get out of that rut emotionally. Shaking them up a little bit.

“They’ve responded a number of times. I’m happy about the response. But I want to get to where we don’t need it, where we’re just steady for 40 minutes.”

THURSDAY’S GAME

Wright State vs. Princeton, 8 p.m., 101.5, 1410