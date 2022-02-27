Hamburger icon
Wright State puts away Robert Morris with second-half surge

Wright State's Trey Calvin, shown here during Friday night's game vs. Detroit, scored 23 points Saturday night in the Raiders' win over visiting Oakland. Jessica Roberts/Wright State Athletics

Wright State's Trey Calvin, shown here during Friday night's game vs. Detroit, scored 23 points Saturday night in the Raiders' win over visiting Oakland. Jessica Roberts/Wright State Athletics

By Doug Harris, Contributing Writer
1 hour ago

FAIRBORN — Wright State overcame a sluggish start and pulled away from Robert Morris for a 71-61 victory before 3,796 fans at the Nutter Center on Saturday night.

Grant Basile had 20 points, Trey Calvin 18 and Tanner Holden 16. Basile also tied his career high with four blocks.

The Raiders finished the regular-season 18-13 overall and 15-7 in the Horizon League, earning the fourth seed and a first-round bye in the conference tourney.

Robert Morris (7-23, 5-16) took a 37-29 lead early in the second half. But Wright State went on 29-8 run to build a double-digit advantage and coasted after that.

Cleveland State, which shared the regular-season title with Purdue Fort Wayne, is the top seed in the tourney, followed by PFW and Northern Kentucky.

HL women’s tourney: Wright State (4-22, 3-18) ended the regular-season with a 51-40 home loss to Oakland (13-14, 11-9) on Saturday, and those two will meet in the first round of the league tourney at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Grizzlies, seeded seventh, will host the 10th-seeded Raiders.

IUPUI earned the top seed, followed by Youngstown State, Green Bay and Cleveland State.

