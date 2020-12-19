Wright State routs Detroit in Horizon League opener

Freshman point guard Alex Huibregtse came off the bench to chip in 11 points, seven more than he had scored all season.

Wright State trailed in rebounding, 19-10, early in the game but finished with a 40-32 edge.

Leading 64-50 with 12:35 left, the Raiders (3-1) went on an 18-4 surge over the next 5:25 to pull away for their 12th win in the last 14 games in the series.

The Titans (1-4), known for their reckless shot selection at times, made only 8 of 28 3′s. Junior guard Antoine Davis, who set an NCAA freshman record with 132 treys and then racked up 101 last season, went 1 of 7 from beyond the arc while finishing with 17 points. He’s now 5 of 41 on 3′s this season.

Wright State had a 21-20 lead on two free throws by Holden with 8:12 to go in the first half.

Detroit then went on an 8-0 run over the next 2:25 for a 28-21 edge.

At that point, the Raiders were getting out-rebounded, 19-10, and the Titans were shooting nearly 50% from the field (they finished 40.6%).

But Jaylon Hall made a 3 for his first points of the day, and Holden added a jumper to make the game tight again.

Holden then swished two free throws for a 30-30 tie.

Seven-footer Buay Koka was whistled for an offensive foul for an illegal screen, and the Detroit bench was called for a technical, which fueled the Raiders’ surge.

Calvin — who finished 7 of 9 from the field and 3 of 5 on 3′s — made the two free throws on the tech and then knocked down a 3, giving Wright State a 35-30 lead.

Huibregtse added a 3 for a 38-30 advantage.

Detroit scored just two points from 6:43 of the first half to 1:26. By then, the Raiders had put together a 17-2 run.

Basile made a 3 with one second left before halftime to give the visitors a 44-35 edge at the break.

Holden had 11 points and Love eight points and six rebounds in the first half.

They shot 50% from the field, making half of their 3′s, and had closed the rebounding gap to 20-15.

TODAY’S GAME

Wright State at Detroit Mercy, 2 p.m., ESPN3, 106.5