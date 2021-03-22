Wright State shocks Arkansas for first NCAA tourney win

Junior guard Angel Baker scored 26 points and pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds to lead 13-seeded Wright State to a 66-62 upset over fourth-seeded Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA women’s tournament Monday in Austin, Texas.
The Raiders (19-7) built leads of 20-12 after one quarter and 38-26 after two on the way to their first tourney win in their third appearance.
They still led by 11 early in the fourth quarter, but the Razorbacks (19-9) kept chipping away.
Third-team All-American Chelsea Dungee hit a 3-pointer with 1:50 to go for a 59-58 lead.
But Alexis Stover hit a 3 for the Raiders, and Baker buried a trey with 29.1 seconds left for a 64-62 lead.
Arkansas then missed, and Baker snagged the rebound.
Jada Roberson was fouled and made two free throws with 8.1 seconds left for a 66-62 lead.
The Raiders were overmatched in their first two NCAA games, losing by 46 to Kentucky and 23 to Texas A&M.
They’ll play either No. 5 Missouri St or No. 12 UC Davis in the second round Wednesday at a time and site to be determined. Those teams meet in a first-round game Monday night.