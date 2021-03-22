X

Wright State shocks Arkansas for first NCAA tourney win

Wright State guard Jada Roberson (3) and center Tyler Frierson (33) defend Arkansas guard Chelsea Dungee (33) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
Wright State guard Jada Roberson (3) and center Tyler Frierson (33) defend Arkansas guard Chelsea Dungee (33) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

Credit: Stephen Spillman

Credit: Stephen Spillman

Sports | Updated 10 minutes ago
By Doug Harris, Contributing Writer
Angel Baker leads Raiders with 26 points 11, rebounds

Junior guard Angel Baker scored 26 points and pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds to lead 13-seeded Wright State to a 66-62 upset over fourth-seeded Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA women’s tournament Monday in Austin, Texas.

»PHOTOS: Wright State vs. Arkansas

The Raiders (19-7) built leads of 20-12 after one quarter and 38-26 after two on the way to their first tourney win in their third appearance.

They still led by 11 early in the fourth quarter, but the Razorbacks (19-9) kept chipping away.

Third-team All-American Chelsea Dungee hit a 3-pointer with 1:50 to go for a 59-58 lead.

Wright State guard Angel Baker, left, looks to shoot around Arkansas guard Marquesha Davis during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
Wright State guard Angel Baker, left, looks to shoot around Arkansas guard Marquesha Davis during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

Credit: Stephen Spillman

Credit: Stephen Spillman

But Alexis Stover hit a 3 for the Raiders, and Baker buried a trey with 29.1 seconds left for a 64-62 lead.

Arkansas then missed, and Baker snagged the rebound.

Jada Roberson was fouled and made two free throws with 8.1 seconds left for a 66-62 lead.

The Raiders were overmatched in their first two NCAA games, losing by 46 to Kentucky and 23 to Texas A&M.

They’ll play either No. 5 Missouri St or No. 12 UC Davis in the second round Wednesday at a time and site to be determined. Those teams meet in a first-round game Monday night.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.