Wright State sweeps Samford for first NCAA tourney win

Wright State had no problem with Samford in the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament in Omaha, Neb., on Wednesday night.
The Raiders (17-1) prevailed in three sets, 25-20, 25-12, 25-15, while notching the Horizon League’s first win in the event. The conference had been 0-29.
The Bulldogs (15-4) have won the last three Southern Conference tourney titles and four of the last five.
Lainey Stephenson, the league setter of the year, had 11 assists in the first set and 27 in the match. She also had four kills and 10 digs.
The Raiders will play at 7 p.m. Thursday against Texas (23-1), the Big 12 champs and the No. 4 overall seed.
The winner will advance to the Sweet 16 on Monday.
The entire tourney is being held in Omaha.