Wright State to open season at Kentucky

It will serve as the first game for both head coaches at their current school.

While Clint Sargent takes over the Wright State program as a first-time head coach, Mark Pope has replaced John Calipari at the helm of the Wildcats after a successful stint at BYU.

“This is a great opportunity for our program to compete on one of the biggest stages in college basketball,” Sargent said in a news release. “We understand it will be a great environment against a very good opponent that will test our moxie and resolve. We are looking forward to the challenge.”

The Raiders return eight players from last season, including double-digit scorers Brandon Noel and Alex Huibregtse.

Sargent also added six new players, including three freshmen and three transfers.

WSU and UK have met four times, all Kentucky wins.

Most recently the Wildcats topped the Raiders 78-63 in November 2015 at Rupp Arena.

WSU also opened the 1992-93 season with an 81-65 loss at Rupp.