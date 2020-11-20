X

Wright State to play non-conference games without spectators

Local arts and entertainment organizations across the region, including Wright State University's Nutter Center, raised awareness about their industry’s financial plight on Red Alert Day of Action on Tuesday, Sept. 1. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Tom Gilliam

By David Jablonski

The Wright State men’s and women’s basketball teams will play home games at the Nutter Center without spectators during non-conference play, the university announced Friday, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This announcement, which takes into consideration the rising case numbers in the area, aligns with Wright State’s commitment to the health, safety and wellness of its student-athletes, coaches and staff, along with the University community and Dayton region at large,” read a Wright State press release.

“Earlier this month, the Horizon League Board of Directors announced League-wide safety protocols, which included that all Horizon League conference games in the month of December will be played without fans. Team pass lists and complimentary tickets will also be prohibited in December. The Horizon League Board of Directors will reevaluate these changes at a later date.”

