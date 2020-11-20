Wright State to play non-conference games without spectators

“This announcement, which takes into consideration the rising case numbers in the area, aligns with Wright State’s commitment to the health, safety and wellness of its student-athletes, coaches and staff, along with the University community and Dayton region at large,” read a Wright State press release.

“Earlier this month, the Horizon League Board of Directors announced League-wide safety protocols, which included that all Horizon League conference games in the month of December will be played without fans. Team pass lists and complimentary tickets will also be prohibited in December. The Horizon League Board of Directors will reevaluate these changes at a later date.”