Wright State tops league-leading Milwaukee in OT

Calvin and Brandon Noel finished with 23 points apiece, and Noel, a redshirt freshman, missed a fifth straight double-double by one rebound.

“Let’s face it, he’s growing up right in front of us,” Nagy said of Noel. “And we’re obviously very proud of him.”

The Raiders turned a 32-32 halftime score into a 56-40 lead midway through the second half. But giving up offensive rebounds and seeing their turnover total rise to 19 allowed Milwaukee to rally. Markeith Browning’s three-point play tied the score at 69 with 1:08 left.

The Raiders’ Tim Finke missed a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired with 42 seconds left. Noel blocked a Milwuakee shot with 14 seconds left, then the Panthers missed inside with nine seconds left. The rebound ended up with Calvin underneath the basket but he lost the ball out of bounds against a double-team with 3.2 seconds left.

Finke tipped the inbounds pass and Calvin knocked the ball into the backcourt to send the game to overtime.

“We gave it up and it didn’t look good, and they just kept fighting,” Nagy said. “Obviously, what’s the coach going to say? You’re super proud of your kids.”