Wright State volleyball falls in NCAA second round

Texas, the fourth overall seed in the NCAA tournament, rolled to a 3-0 second-round victory, winning 25-12, 25-16, 25-16 at Creighton University’s Chi Health Center Arena in Omaha, Neb.

Though the mistake-prone Raiders couldn’t get their offense untracked — they committed 23 errors while registering only 27 kills — became they became the first Horizon League team to notch an NCAA win when they knocked off Samford in the first round Wednesday.