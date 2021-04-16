Wright State volleyball falls in NCAA second round

Wright State’s historic volleyball season came to an end Thursday night against a team with a storied tradition.
Texas, the fourth overall seed in the NCAA tournament, rolled to a 3-0 second-round victory, winning 25-12, 25-16, 25-16 at Creighton University’s Chi Health Center Arena in Omaha, Neb.
Though the mistake-prone Raiders couldn’t get their offense untracked — they committed 23 errors while registering only 27 kills — became they became the first Horizon League team to notch an NCAA win when they knocked off Samford in the first round Wednesday.
They also captured their second straight HL regular-season title and first league tourney crown while finishing 17-2 this year. The Longhorns (24-1), whose only loss this season was a non-league match to Rice, will be playing in the Sweet 16 for the 15th time in 17 years and will be making their 34th regional semifinal trip overall.