Wright State volleyball: Raiders storm through OU tourney without dropping a set

“Obviously, you reflect back on that and ask, ‘How can we be better and what can we do differently?’” said Green, whose team finished 21-11 after going 28-4 in year one.

“One thing I noticed about myself is how I came across to the players. There was a lot of unnecessary pressure. We needed to manage expectations, coming off that amazing first year.

“We talked a lot about it heading into last weekend. We’re really trying to stay centered on every single match. We just want to get better.”

The Raiders certainly played without furrowed foreheads in their opening weekend at the Bobcat Invitational, stomping Appalachian State, Xavier and host Ohio University without dropping a set.

Returning stalwarts Sam Ott, Jenny Wessling, Jenny Morey and Reilly Zegunis played up to their usual high standards, and newcomers Mya Ayro and Lauren Yacobucci emerged as potential stars.

Green pointed out that the trio of 3-0 wins was somewhat deceptive — the final set with OU ended 28-26 — but he was thrilled by what he saw.

“What I’m really proud of with our group is even when we’re going through some struggles, there was never a quit or a give-up,” Green said.

“We’ve just got to keep grinding and keep fighting through it because that’s going to be what we need the rest of the season.”

Ayro (pronounced EYE-row) played 27 games as a freshman at UConn last year before transferring. Green said she wanted to get closer to her Greenwood, Ind., home.

The 5-foot-11 hitter is second in the league at 4.7 kills per set.

“She gives us something, honestly, very different than what we’ve had in the past. She plays a very powerful style. In practice, she challenges our defense a lot with how powerful she hits the ball and really puts some stress on them,” Green said.

“It’s just been really good to see her bring what she’s been doing for us in the gym to a match.”

Yacobucci (Yock-uh-BOOCH-ee), a sophomore from Avon Lake, was Green’s first recruit at Wright State. She leads the league with 11.9 assists per set and looks like the program’s next great setter after perennial all-league pick Lainey Stephenson and 2023 HL tourney MVP Katie Meyer.

“She got a lot of opportunities in the spring to build a rapport with our attackers. All fall, she was trying to learn our offense and different things system-wise,” Green said.

“What I’m particularly proud of with Lauren is she put in a lot of work because she knew it was going to be on her shoulders in the fall.”

Ott, who is in her fifth season of eligibility, is fourth in the league with 3.7 kills per set, while Wessling, a senior defender, is fourth with 4.4 digs per set.

The Raiders also have gotten a boost with the return of fifth-year middle blocker Taylor Bransfield, a former all-league pick who missed last year with an injury.

Green will be utilizing every available resource while hosting the Tru by Hilton Dayton Beavercreek Invitational this weekend.

The Raiders face rival Dayton at 6 p.m. Friday at McLin Gym. The Flyers, who are ranked 22nd in the AVCA national poll, went 32-3 last year and won an NCAA tourney game.

Bowling Green and UMBC also are in the field.

“The Friday night match will be a huge measuring stick of where we are and what we’re capable of,” Green said.

“They’re a phenomenal team. They return a lot of what they had last year, and they had an incredible season.”

Previous Wright State coach Allie Matters revived the rivalry in 2020, and though the Raiders are 30-32 in the all-time series, they’ve won three of the last five matches.

“Both teams are very competitive with each other. I’m really excited about the opportunity to play a really good team and see what we’re made of,” Green said.