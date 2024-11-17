Wright State volleyball: Raiders win another outright Horizon League crown

The last-place Grizzlies pulled off the upset in five sets, meaning the Raiders would need some help.

The third-place Vikings complied, sweeping the Panthers in straight sets and denying them of a share of the crown.

“Losing the last match isn’t the best way to do it, but it doesn’t overshadow the season and our whole body of work,” third-year coach Travers Green said on the bus ride home from Rochester, Mich.

“We’ve been in a lot of matches this year, rightfully so, where we get everyone’s best shot. Certainly today was one of those. But it’ll just make us a better team.”

Wright State (24-5, 16-2), hosting the league tourney for the third straight year under Green and fifth time in six years, get a first-round bye in the six-team event and will play at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in McLin Gym against an opponent to be determined.

Milwaukee (20-11, 15-3) is the 2 seed and also gets a bye into the semifinals.

Third-seeded Cleveland State will face No. 6 IU Indy at 3 p.m. Thursday in McLin, and fourth-seeded Green Bay will play No. 5 Purdue Fort Wayne at 6 p.m.

The finals are at 2 p.m. Sunday.

After winning the first two sets in their regular-season finale, 25-12 and 25-14, the Raiders dropped the last three, 25-20, 25-22 and 15-6.

Asked if having already clinched the No. 1 seed was a factor in the defeat, Green said:

“Our effort and fight were consistently there. We just didn’t play as clean as we would have liked down the stretch.”

Mya Ayro had a career-high 21 kills for the day and 32 for the weekend, while Sam Ott had 27 over the two games.

Lauren Yacobucci, who leads the nation with 12.0 assists per set, had 42 of the team’s 48 on Friday and 56 of 65 on Saturday.

“It’s a good wake-up call heading into the tournament. In our conference, any team can win it,” Green said.

“(But) our players are looking forward to playing for a championship in our gym. Even last year, I thought the environment and atmosphere in McLin were a big advantage for us.”