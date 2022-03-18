Wright State vs. Arizona: What you need to know about tonight’s NCAA Tournament game

TV/Radio: truTV/980-AM

Series: Arizona leads 1-0

Coaches: Scott Nagy is 131-62 in his sixth year at Wright State and 541-302 in his 27th year overall. Tommy Lloyd is 31-3 in his first year at Arizona.

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

A.J. Braun 6-9 Fr. 5.6

Grant Basile 6-9 Jr. F 18.4

Tanner Holden 6-6 Jr. G 20.3

Tim Finke 6-6 Jr. G 8.6

Trey Calvin 6-0 Jr. G 14.5

Probable Arizona starters

Christian Koloko 7-1 Jr. C 12.1

Azuolas Tubelis 6-11 So. F 14.5

Bennedict Mathurin 6-6 So. G 17.4

Dalen Terry 6-7 So. G 7.6

Justin Kier 6-4 Sr. G 6.9

About Wright State: When Grant Basile scored on a dunk at 14:29 of the second half against Bryant, the Raiders had 60 points and surpassed their scoring totals in each of their previous three NCAA tournament games. The most they’d scored was 58 in a 21-point loss to Pittsburgh in 2007. … Holden set the school’s individual NCAA scoring record with 37 points, but Calvin also beat it with 21. Bill Edwards led the Raiders with 18 against Indiana in 1993. DaShaun Wood had a team-high 13 against Pitt. And Loudon Love’s 12 points were a team-best against Tennessee in 2018. … The Raiders have won six straight games with the last four coming against 20-win teams. … Holden set a career high for free throws made by going 14 of 16 against Bryant. He’s shooting 78.8%, and the Raiders are hitting 77.0%. The program record is 76.4%, set it 2016-17.

First-round schedule: There are three other games at 12,414-seat Viejas Arena on Friday: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State at 1:45, No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Notre Dame at 4:15 p.m. and No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU at 9:57 p.m.

The Wright State-Arizona winner plays the Seton Hall-TCU winner on Sunday.

The other notable seeds in the South Region are No. 2 Villanova, No. 3 Tennessee, No. 4 Illinois, No. 7 Ohio State and No. 13 Chattanooga, which is led by former Wright State player Malachi Smith, who is averaging 20.1 points.

About Arizona: The Wildcats have beaten NCAA teams Michigan, Wyoming, Illinois, Southern Cal (twice) and UCLA (twice). They beat the Bruins, 84-76, in the PAC-12 tourney finals. Their losses are to Tennessee, Colorado and UCLA. … The Wildcats are fifth nationally on offense and 20th on defense, according to KenPom. … Mathurin is a likely NBA lottery pick and had 27 points and seven assists against UCLA in the tourney finals. He’s the PAC-12 player of the year. Koloko is considered a probable first-round draft pick, too. … Starting point guard Kerr Kriisa, averaging 10 points and five assists, has been out with an ankle injury and is considered questionable. … Tubelis is the PAC-12 defensive player of the year and most improved player. … The Wildcats also have the sixth man of the year in Pelle Larsson, a 6-5 sophomore Swede averaging 7.1 points.