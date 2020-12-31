Wright State vs. Oakland: What you need to know about Friday’s game

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

Loudon Love 6-8 Sr. C 15.7

Tanner Holden 6-6 So. G 15.3

Jaylon Hall 6-5 Jr. G 11.4

Tim Finke 6-6 So G 8.3

Trey Calvin 6-0 So. G 11.3

Probable Oakland starters

Micah Parrish 6-6 Fr. F 5.5

Daniel Oladapo 6-7 Fr. F 9.1

Trey Townsend 6-6 Fr. F 7.5

Jalen Moore 5-11 Jr. G 16.5

Rashad Williams 6-2 Jr. G 13.7

About Wright State: The Raiders are 4-0 in the Horizon League for the second straight year and are ranked No. 15 in the CollegeInsider.com mid-major Top 25. … They’re first in scoring in the conference at 79.3 per game. Of the 332 D-I teams that have played this season (25 haven’t), they’re 41st in defensive efficiency (allowing .882 points per possession) and 78th in offensive efficiency (1.051 POP). … They have three players in the top 10 in the league in rebounding with Love tied for second at 12.0, Holden eighth at 7.3 and sub Grant Basile 10th at 6.7. … Love is tied for fifth in the nation with Northern Kentucky’s Adrian Nelson in rebounding. IUPUI’s Elyjah Goss is first at 16.0, but the Jaguars have only played one game. … Love has 1,503 career points and is ninth on the school’s all-time list. Mark Vest (1984-86) is eighth at 1,559.

Tight rotation: Nagy went with just seven players in Saturday’s win over Green Bay, calling only on Basile and freshman guard Alex Huibregtse off the bench. In Sunday’s game, junior forward James Manns was the third sub, but he played only the final 52 seconds in the first half.

About Oakland: Williams transferred from Cleveland State and was eligible for the last 15 games in 2019-20. He averaged 19.5 points. He was named preseason second-team all-league, and the Grizzlies were picked sixth. ... Although part of their woes can be blamed on fierce competition, they’ve been getting crushed on the boards (minus-8.1 rebound average) and are shooting only 37.2% from the field, 29.8 on 3′s and 64.1 on foul shots. … Williams hit a 3-pointer with one second left to give the Grizzlies an 83-80 win at Detroit on Sunday. In a 77-75 overtime win Saturday, the Grizzlies tied the game in regulation on a 3-pointer by Zion Young with 33 seconds to go. The Titans held the ball for the last shot but missed. In the OT, Parrish dunked with two seconds left for the game-winning points. … … Oladapo has averaged 14.0 points and 14.0 rebounds in conference games. … Moore is 21st in the nation in assists at 6.5 per game.

Next game: The Raiders play at Oakland at 5 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+ and 106.5-FM.