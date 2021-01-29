Wright State vs. Robert Morris: What you need to know about Friday, Saturday games

Andrew Toole is 191-161 in his 11th year at Robert Morris with two Northeast Conference regular-season titles and two league tourney crowns. He was an assistant there for three years and took over when Mike Rice Jr. left for Rutgers.

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

Loudon Love 6-8 Sr. C 14.6

Grant Basile 6-9 So. F 13.7

Tanner Holden 6-6 So. G 16.9

Tim Finke 6-6 So G 10.6

Trey Calvin 6-0 So. G 9.9

Probable Robert Morris starters

A.J. Bramah 6-7 Sr. F 21.5

Charles Bain 6-8 Sr. F 5.0

Kam Farris 6-3 Fr. G 8.5

Jon Williams 6-1 Sr. G 9.3

Dante Treacy 6-0 Jr. G 7.0

About Wright State: The Raiders climbed one spot to 17th in the CollegeInsider.com mid-major poll after a weekend sweep of IUPUI. … They made a big jump in the NET rankings since last week, going from No. 86 to 63. Cleveland State is second in the Horizon League at 158. The other 10 schools are 208 or worse. … Love is one of 40 players named to the Lou Henson Award midseason watchlist. That goes to the top mid-major player in the nation. Oakland’s Jalen Moore is the only other league player to make it. ... Wright State and Robert Morris both had non-league games with Bowling Green and Marshall. The Raiders built a 54-21 first-half lead at BG and coasted to an 85-67 win. They dropped an 80-64 decision to the Herd in their home opener. The Colonials fell at home to BG, 85-65, and lost to Marshall on the road, 85-71.

About Robert Morris: Picked to finish fourth in the league, the Colonials have dropped four straight games, including a 79-74 OT decision to visiting Northern Kentucky on Saturday. That one stung. They went 2 of 6 from the foul line in the final 66 seconds of regulation and didn’t score in the first 3:34 of the extra session. … They had to replace three of their top five scorers from last season. But Bramah, a preseason second-team all-league pick, is first in the conference in scoring, third in rebounding (9.7), fifth in free-throw percentage (79.7) and sixth in field-goal shooting (51.3). … Treacy (5.0 per game) and Williams (4.8) are fourth and fifth in the league in assists, while Williams is first in assist-turnover ratio (4.3-1.0).

Goodbye, NEC: The Colonials, playing in their first year in the Horizon League, had a prosperous 39-year run in their previous conference. They won more league tourneys than any other team with nine and had a winning percentage of 57.1. They beat St. Francis, 77-67, in the 2020 conference finals but were denied an NCAA trip when the event was cancelled.

Next game: After hosting Robert Morris at 5 p.m. Saturday, the Raiders visit UIC on Feb. 5-6 with both games starting at 8 p.m.