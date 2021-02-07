Wright State wins again to stay on heels of first-place Cleveland State

But Cleveland State (14-5, 14-2) completed a two-game sweep at Oakland with an 80-78 victory Saturday and has a one-game lead in the league race.

Sophomore forward Grant Basile scored 17 points, making both of his 3-point attempts, and sophomore wing Tanner Holden had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Sophomore wing Tim Finke kicked in 10 rebounds to go with six points. And junior sub Jaylon Hall added nine points, going 2 of 4 on 3′s.

The Raiders, who entered the weekend 10th nationally in rebound margin at plus-9.8 per game, had a 38-29 edge after winning the board battle 45-31 on Friday.

In nine games since going to a bigger lineup with the 6-foot-9 Basile paired with the 6-8 Love, the Raiders are 8-1. And Basile is averaging 16.4 points and 7.4 rebounds.

The Raiders, who have had two seven-game winning streaks this season, jumped out to leads of 6-0, 18-8 and 35-23. But they scored just one point over the final 4:11 of the first half and led, 36-29, at the break.

Starting point guard Trey Calvin picked up two early fouls and played just six first-half minutes. He missed his only shot.

Wright State started 14 of 27 from the field but finished the half 14 of 32. UIC started 9 of 27 but finished 12 of 31.

The Flames (8-9, 5-7), who have lost five games in a row, scored the first basket of the second half but then, well, flamed out.

Holden scored five points and Calvin two in a 7-0 surge that pushed the margin back to 12.

The Raiders finished 28 of 61 from the field (45.9%) and went 7 of 14 on 3′s.

Six of the their seven consecutive wins have come by 20 points or more.

Of their 15 wins this season, 14 have come by at least 13 points.

FRIDAY’S GAME

Milwaukee at Wright State, 7 p.m., ESPN3, 106.5