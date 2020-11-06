Wright State women picked to finish third in Horizon League

The Raiders, who finished 19-12 last season, totaled 118 points to finish just behind second-place Green Bay (120) in the voting. IUPUI was the unanimous pick to win the league with 144 points and all 12 first-place votes.

NKU (105) was fourth, followed by Robert Morris (88), Youngstown State (84), Milwaukee (76), Cleveland State (64), Oakland (54), Detroit Mercy (38), Purdue Fort Wayne (24) and UIC (21).