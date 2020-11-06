Wright State women picked to finish third in Horizon League

The Wright State women’s basketball team was picked to finish third in the Horizon League this season in a preseason of the league’s coaches released Friday.
The Raiders, who finished 19-12 last season, totaled 118 points to finish just behind second-place Green Bay (120) in the voting. IUPUI was the unanimous pick to win the league with 144 points and all 12 first-place votes.
NKU (105) was fourth, followed by Robert Morris (88), Youngstown State (84), Milwaukee (76), Cleveland State (64), Oakland (54), Detroit Mercy (38), Purdue Fort Wayne (24) and UIC (21).
IUPUI’s Macee Williams was voted the league’s preseason player of the year.
Wright State junior Angel Baker was named to the league’s preseason first team. A 5-foot-8 guard, Baker averaged 16.5 points per game last season on her way for first-team, all-league honors.
The Raiders' Shamarre Hale was voted to the second team. Hale, a 6-2 sophomore center, was the league’s freshman of the year last season after averaging 8.1 points per game.
Joining Wiliams and Baker on the preseason first team are: Mariah White, Cleveland State; Ally Niece, NKU and Chelsea Olson, Youngstown State. Joining Hale on the second team are: Caitlyn Hibner, Green Bay; Rachel McLimore, IUPUI; Brandi Bisping, Milwaukee and Kahlaijah Dean, Oakland.