Wright State women sweep Milwaukee

The Wright State women’s basketball team won its fourth straight game Saturday, completing a weekend sweep of Milwaukee with a 56-49 victory at the Nutter Center.
Junior guard Angel Baker poured in 28 points to pace Wright State (13-5 overall, 13-3 Horizon League). Milwaukee (15-5) lost its fourth straight league game to slip to 12-4.
A 17-8 surge in the third quarter was the difference for the Raiders, who trailed 26-23 at halftime.
Jada Wright added six points and eight rebounds for WSU, which held Milwaukee to 26.3% shooting (15-of-57), including 4-of-19 from 3-point range.
Baker scored 27 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Tyler Frierson had 10 points and 11 rebounds in the Raiders’ 67-58 win Friday. Emani Jefferson added nine points.
Wright State returns to action Friday and Saturday at Northern Kentucky.