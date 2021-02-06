X

Wright State women sweep Milwaukee

Wright State's Angel Baker (15) comes off a screen set by teammate KK White during Friday's Horizon League win over Milwaukee. The Raiders beat the Panthers again on Saturday. Joseph Craven/Wright State Athletics
Wright State's Angel Baker (15) comes off a screen set by teammate KK White during Friday's Horizon League win over Milwaukee. The Raiders beat the Panthers again on Saturday. Joseph Craven/Wright State Athletics

Sports | 53 minutes ago

The Wright State women’s basketball team won its fourth straight game Saturday, completing a weekend sweep of Milwaukee with a 56-49 victory at the Nutter Center.

Junior guard Angel Baker poured in 28 points to pace Wright State (13-5 overall, 13-3 Horizon League). Milwaukee (15-5) lost its fourth straight league game to slip to 12-4.

A 17-8 surge in the third quarter was the difference for the Raiders, who trailed 26-23 at halftime.

Jada Wright added six points and eight rebounds for WSU, which held Milwaukee to 26.3% shooting (15-of-57), including 4-of-19 from 3-point range.

Baker scored 27 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Tyler Frierson had 10 points and 11 rebounds in the Raiders’ 67-58 win Friday. Emani Jefferson added nine points.

Wright State returns to action Friday and Saturday at Northern Kentucky.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.