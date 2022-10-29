Wright State women top Ohio Dominican in exhibition

Wright State women defeated Ohio Dominican, 72-42, in an exhibition game Saturday afternoon at the Nutter Center.
The Raiders were led by Taylor Johnson-Matthews, a freshman from Brush High in Cleveland, who had 14 points and eight rebounds. Bryce Nixon, a fifth-year grad transfer from Santa Clara, added nine points, as did Isabelle Bolender, a fifth-year grad transfer from Cedarville.
After going 4-23 last season and almost completely overhauling the roster, this outing was a breath of fresh air said WSU coach Kari Hoffman:
“We definitely needed to shake a little of our nerves off early in. But then we settled down and it was really good across the board, top to bottom. Even when our bench subbed in, they gave us a lift. And I was proud of our defense.
As for the team’s upbeat attitude after a tough season last year, she said:
“Since the minute these guys got here this summer, it’s been like this. They’ve been about each other and they’ve been playing with joy. And that’s what we’re asking for because great things come from that.”
Wright State opens its season Nov. 7 at Toledo.
