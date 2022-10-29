Wright State women top Ohio Dominican in exhibition

The Raiders were led by Taylor Johnson-Matthews, a freshman from Brush High in Cleveland, who had 14 points and eight rebounds. Bryce Nixon, a fifth-year grad transfer from Santa Clara, added nine points, as did Isabelle Bolender, a fifth-year grad transfer from Cedarville.

After going 4-23 last season and almost completely overhauling the roster, this outing was a breath of fresh air said WSU coach Kari Hoffman: