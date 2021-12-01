dayton-daily-news logo
X

Wright State women’s basketball dealing with COVID-19, forced to forfeit two games

Caption
Dawn Wooley, a Wright State University professor with a doctorate in virology, discusses the likelihood of a winter surge in COVID-19 in Ohio.

Sports
By Doug Harris, Contributing Writer
36 minutes ago

FAIRBORN — The Wright State women’s basketball team was off to an 0-5 start, and its record dropped to 0-7 when it had to forfeit games because of positive COVID-19 cases within the program.

The Raiders’ home games with Purdue Fort Wayne on Friday and Cleveland State on Sunday will go down as losses because they’re dealing with positive cases among tier one individuals (coaches, players and support personnel), according to a school press release.

The Horizon League decided before the season that games missed because of COVID-19 will be considered forfeits.

The Raiders also had to cancel a non-league road game at Marshall on Tuesday, but that won’t count on their record.

First-year coach Kari Hoffman couldn’t be reached for comment.

In Other News
1
College Football Playoff rankings: Cincinnati No. 4 again with a week...
2
Ohio State topples No. 1 Duke
3
Women’s basketball: Dayton routs Rattlers to improve to 5-2
4
Archdeacon: Freshman point guard ‘really changes the game’ for Flyers
5
Dayton vs. Alabama State: What to know about tonight’s game

About the Author

Doug Harris
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top