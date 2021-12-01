Wright State women’s basketball dealing with COVID-19, forced to forfeit two games

FAIRBORN — The Wright State women’s basketball team was off to an 0-5 start, and its record dropped to 0-7 when it had to forfeit games because of positive COVID-19 cases within the program.
The Raiders’ home games with Purdue Fort Wayne on Friday and Cleveland State on Sunday will go down as losses because they’re dealing with positive cases among tier one individuals (coaches, players and support personnel), according to a school press release.
The Horizon League decided before the season that games missed because of COVID-19 will be considered forfeits.
The Raiders also had to cancel a non-league road game at Marshall on Tuesday, but that won’t count on their record.
First-year coach Kari Hoffman couldn’t be reached for comment.
