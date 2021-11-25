Wright State women’s basketball falls to Xavier in home opener

But this year the Raiders -- who lost some of their star players when coach Katrina Merriweather left for Memphis – are struggling to play as a team, shoot and take care of the basketball.

They shot 31.1 percent from the floor Wednesday (19 of 61) and 16.7 percent (3 of 18) from three-point range. They had 18 turnovers and were outrebounded, 44-34, by Xavier, which is now 2-3.

“We’re still trying to figure out how to work together, how to have chemistry,” Hoffman said. “I don’t think there’s a trust built yet and you can’t move forward without the trust factor. They need to trust each other and understand you can’t do it alone.” WSU was led by Jada Roberson with 11 points and Destyne Jackson with 10.

“It just hasn’t meshed yet,” Jackson said. “It’s hard to lose and we’re a little frustrated, but Coach told us to stay positive. And when we do that, I think we’ll turn it around.”