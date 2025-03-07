Wright State women’s basketball: Raiders start strong, but upset bid foiled

The Mastodons (24-7) scored the last five points of the second quarter for a 33-29 lead and went on an 8-2 run to start the third quarter for a 10-point lead.

Explore Wright State men fall in HL quarterfinals

But after falling behind by 15, the Raiders cut the gap to eight and fought to the finish before falling, 64-50, on Thursday.

“We dictated the majority of that game. It looked like they were uncomfortable offensively. To hold them to 64 points (11 below their league-high average) was a testament to the choice these guys made a couple games ago to defend,” the fourth-year coach said.

“It was impressive to watch. They were shooting shots we wanted them to shoot, and that gave us a good shot to play with them. It felt like we were right there.”

Staton had 11 points and 15 rebounds — giving her a whopping 42 boards in a two-game span — and notched her 10th straight double-double.

The third-team all-league pick has exhausted her eligibility, but she left her mark in one season as a Raider.

The 6-foot-1 Lorain, Ohio, product set the program and league tourney rebound record by snagging 27 in the first-round win over Youngstown State on Tuesday. That also tied the overall league record.

She was honored at halftime of the men’s game later that night and received a standing ovation. She waved and smiled and then raised her hands over her head and put them together in the shape of a heart.

“I’ve never seen quite the consistent dominant performance to finish a career like Amaya’s had. To put her heart and soul on the floor for her teammates, for this program, for us — she should be extremely proud of the way she finished her career. I’m really glad it was with us,” Hoffman said.

The fifth-year transfer from Merrimack needed to average at least 9.8 rebounds to crack the program’s all-time top-10 and fell just short with a 9.6 average. But she made the list in total rebounds, finishing with 306 for the sixth-highest tally.

She also led the league with 56 blocks. That’s the fourth-best total in program history.

The eighth-seeded Raiders were 8-8 in their last 16 games. They were ninth in the league in rebound margin but finished with a 35-33 edge.

“It was an impressive show of resilience from our squad to stay with us all season and finish it the way we did. We’ve got a good corps returning. I think they’ve only grown in their chemistry and ability to play with one another and doing what we’re asking,” Hoffman said.

“The future’s bright. It’s at a time when a lot of other teams in our league are losing a lot of players. Hopefully, we can keep this corps together and keep moving forward.”

In other quarterfinal games, top-seeded Green Bay beat No. 10 Oakland, 84-55; third-seeded Cleveland State beat No. 6 Detroit Mercy, 92-61; and No. 4 Robert Morris handled No. 5 Northern Kentucky, 70-57.