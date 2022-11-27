Wright State women’s bowling wins first tournament title since joining NCAA

Wright State bowled its way to a slim eight-pin advantage in Game 1 against the powerhouse Trine team, 189-181, and managed to stay ahead in Game 2 to clinch the title, 376-360.

“It is definitely a morale booster and a confidence booster,” Raiders senior Zoe Paxhia-Poppaw said. “It has been a little jarring being around teams that are so much better than what we’re used to seeing.”

While the move to the NCAA was a welcome one, it has presented additional challenges and an increased level of competition.

“A lot of the NCAA teams are much more advanced than some of the club teams we used to play,” Paxhia-Poppaw said.

The perennially competitive Raiders started the season with 12th and 14th-place finishes before posting a fourth-place finish at the University of Pikeville Orange and Black Classic. Fleck has seen steady improvement by his young squad – which sports nine freshmen – in the early going this season.

“The mechanics are becoming more solid and repeatable,” he said.

It marked the fourth time in 17 years of hosting the tournament that the Wright State women have claimed the title.

The Raiders also celebrated individual success as Paxhia-Poppaw bowled her way onto the all-tournament team with a second-place finish – 987 for five games. Trine’s Jenna Beatty topped all bowlers with 996.

“Everyone stepped up and executed,” Fleck said. “And our freshmen have matured in a hurry.”