Wright State’s Goecke 2 shots off lead at Ohio Am

Goecke, who played at Carroll High and is the Horizon League Player of the Year, is 11-under par and two shots behind Westerville’s Troy Taylor II, who shot 65. Heading into Friday’s final round, Goecke is tied with Ty Gingerich of Cincinnati.

Wright State’s Davis Root is in fifth place at 7under. Jordan Gilkison, a Springboro grad who plays at Akron, is tied for seventh at 5under. Gilkison won the Ohio Open in June and was the tournament’s first amateur champion in 44 years. Root shot 67 Thursday and Gilkison shot an even-par 71.