Wright State’s Goecke 2 shots off lead at Ohio Am

Wright State's Tyler Goecke watches the NCAA Division I men's golf tournament selection show Wednesday afternoon. Goecke, a Carroll High School grad, earned Horizon League Player of the Year honors this season for the Raiders. WSU Athletics photo

By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
1 hour ago

Wright State’s Tyler Goecke shot a third-round 68 Thursday and is tied for second in the Ohio Amateur at Maketewah Country Club in Cincinnati.

Goecke, who played at Carroll High and is the Horizon League Player of the Year, is 11-under par and two shots behind Westerville’s Troy Taylor II, who shot 65. Heading into Friday’s final round, Goecke is tied with Ty Gingerich of Cincinnati.

Wright State’s Davis Root is in fifth place at 7under. Jordan Gilkison, a Springboro grad who plays at Akron, is tied for seventh at 5under. Gilkison won the Ohio Open in June and was the tournament’s first amateur champion in 44 years. Root shot 67 Thursday and Gilkison shot an even-par 71.

