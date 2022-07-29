dayton-daily-news logo
Wright State’s Goecke finishes 3rd at Ohio Am

Wright State's Tyler Goecke hits a tee shot during the first round of the UD Invitational at NCR Country Club on April 12, 2021. On Friday, Goecke finished third in the Ohio Amateur. Joseph Craven/Wright State Athletics

Sports
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
27 minutes ago

Wright State’s Tyler Goecke shot a final-round 69 at the Ohio Amateur on Friday, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with Ty Gingerich’s 63 at Maketewah Country Club in Cincinnati.

Goecke, a Carroll graduate, entered the day tied for second with Gingerich, who plays at the University of Cincinnati. Gingerich shot 32 on the front nine and 31 on the back with a run of three birdies and an eagle to finish the tournament at 19-under par. Goecke finished third at 13under.

Troy Tayler II of Westerville led Goecke and Gingerich by two shots entering Friday and shot 69 to finish second at 15under. Taylor, who plays at Michigan State, is the son of former Ohio State basketball player Troy Taylor.

Goecke’s Wright State teammate Davis Root shot 68 Friday to finish fourth at 10under.

About the Author

Jeff Gilbert
