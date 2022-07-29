Wright State’s Goecke finishes 3rd at Ohio Am

Goecke, a Carroll graduate, entered the day tied for second with Gingerich, who plays at the University of Cincinnati. Gingerich shot 32 on the front nine and 31 on the back with a run of three birdies and an eagle to finish the tournament at 19-under par. Goecke finished third at 13under.

Troy Tayler II of Westerville led Goecke and Gingerich by two shots entering Friday and shot 69 to finish second at 15under. Taylor, who plays at Michigan State, is the son of former Ohio State basketball player Troy Taylor.