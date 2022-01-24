Hamburger icon
Wright State’s Holden honored by Horizon League

Wright State's Tanner Holden puts up a shot vs. Tennessee Tech on Saturday at the Nutter Center. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

Wright State's Tanner Holden puts up a shot vs. Tennessee Tech on Saturday at the Nutter Center.

By John Boyle
Wright State junior Tanner Holden on Monday was named Horizon League Player of the Week, the league announced.

Holden erupted for a career-high 38 points and reached 500 career rebounds in the Raiders’ win at UIC on Saturday night. He’s the 21st player in program history to reach the rebounding milestone and just the 14th player in school history to reach 1,000 points and 500 rebounds.

The 6-foot-6 junior is second in the league in scoring at 20.6 points per game and third in field-goal percentage (50.2 percent). An 83 percent shooter from the free-throw line, Holden’s 119 made free throws leads the nation.

WSU wraps up a five-game road swing Tuesday at Northern Kentucky. The Raiders return home Friday night to face Cleveland State in a nationally televised game on ESPNU.

